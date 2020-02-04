Canadian artist Tory Lanez is one of his country's hip-hop success stories, serving as an inspiration to boys and girls who hope to become an influence in the music industry one day. With rap's representation growing by the day in the North, Tory Lanez continues striving as one of the main figures in Toronto, honing his craft and stunting his outstanding work ethic. Releasing several full-length projects over the last two years, Lanez has proven to the world that he is no longer an underdog. At this stage of his career, he's a power player. He cozied up to another favorite within the business, Lizzo, to pose as relationship goals (even though they're not officially an item.)



Erik Voake/Getty Images

Tory Lanez and Lizzo may not be dating but they came through to show us what a happy couple should look like. The two artists enjoyed a warm embrace as they closed their eyes, passionately taking in the moment. Tory rested his head on Lizzo's chest, wrapping his arms around her and letting a smile creep out. He looks at ease in the image, comfortably adding in the caption: "Find u somebody that’s finna hug u like I’m hugging @lizzobeeating ... she my whole spirit animal."

French Montana was at the same party and he declared Lizzo "wifey" in his selfie with the breakout star. It looks like Tory may have some competition.