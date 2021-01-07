Most of us likely would have preferred for the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion beef to get left in 2020. However, seven days into the new year, we're still stuck talking about the two rappers. This time, it's because the former randomly decided to stir the pot and share some of Megan's lyrics on Twitter, refusing to let things go.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The drama involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has been dragging on for months, with pettiness coming from both sides in recent weeks. A few days ago, Tory announced that he has a song coming out soon with DaBaby, one of Megan's favorite collaborators. She reacted to the news by tweeting "nice try" before claiming that the verse Tory got his hands on is "old and not cleared". After letting the situation cool off for a few days, Tory chose to instigate again, quoting some of Megan's lyrics in his latest tweet from Thursday morning.

"Sometimes u gotta just stand outside ... to remind yourself your 'Outstanding'," wrote the Toronto native on Twitter. If that line sounds familiar to you, it's because Megan rapped something very similar in "Girls In The Hood".

"I don't stand outside 'cause I'm too outstandin'," she sings on the record.

It's unclear why Tory decided to poke the bear this time, but we'll keep an eye out to see if Megan decides to respond. What do you make of this?