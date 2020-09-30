If Tory Lanez thought that it was possible to have a private conversation with Celina Powell, he was mistaken. The infamous hip hop groupie has been known for "exposing" artists that she's allegedly slept with for years. Recently, Celina had a run-in with Tory Lanez and a woman that reportedly landed her in the hospital, but it looks as if they've made amends. According to Celina, she warned Tory about people close to him that may not be who they seem, and last month, she criticized Megan Thee Stallion over the July shooting incident.

Celina Powell shared a clip of a phone conversation she had with Tory Lanez over on her Instagram Story. "At the end of the day, regardless of our situation in life, I appreciate you still being a real n*gga," Tory said in the clip. "Still coming out and trying to tell me the situation." Celina added that she didn't want any problems. "Listen, I'm not trying to gas nobody up. Nothing... At the end of the day, I appreciate you saying what you said. Thank you. I thought it was going to be like, bigger news, but it's still news to hear you say it so it's cool. At the end of the day, I never had a beef with you. Just don't—it's some things about privacy that you just gotta realize like, just leave me alone."

Powell also wrote on her Story, "@torylanez you're welcome for telling you about the snakes in your camp and how I know the TRUTH about everything. Y'all swear imma liar but yet Tory called expeditiously after my IG story." Listen to a snippet of their phone conversation below.