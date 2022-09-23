mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Teases His New Album With Fresh Single "Why Did I"

Alexander Cole
September 23, 2022 10:51
Image via Tory LanezImage via Tory Lanez
Image via Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez's latest song features a mix of Tory's r&b and rap flows.


Tory Lanez has been extremely consistent when it comes to his releases over the last year. Starting with his 80s album Alone At Prom, Tory was able to show fans that he can do pretty much any style of music if he sets his mind to it. Since that time, he has dropped a plethora of new singles, and next week, he is going to be dropping his new album Sorry 4 What.

To help promote this new body of work, Tory has come out with a single called "Why Did I." As you will hear, this song is a great mixture of styles as Tory gives us both rap and r&b flows. The song has braggadocios bars and Tory's sound is definitely apparent here. The beat is also hard-hitting, with the drums doing much of the talking.

Let us know what you think of the new track, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

But I drove in black on black McLaren like a mobster
Oh, pretty bad bitches on my roster
Down to get it poppin' like it's over Orville Redenbacher
How (How?) the fuck (The fuck) you gon' sober with that vodka?

