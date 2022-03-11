mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Seemingly Disses Pardison Fontaine & Megan Thee Stallion On "Cap"

Erika Marie
March 11, 2022 01:24
The track has been the talk of Hip Hop throughout the day, and its officially arrived following a leak.


Although the track already leaked earlier today, fans are still eager to stream Tory Lanez's latest single. The rapper-singer has teased a forthcoming project that he predicts will be a hit and now, and he kicked things off with a bang. On Thursday (March 10), Lanez teased "Cap" and shared a few bars from the record, and they seemed to take aim at Paridson Fontaine. The rapper-songwriter is dating Megan Thee Stallion, and throughout Lanez's contentious relationship with the Houston hitmaker, Fontaine has verbalized his support for his lady.

This has often caused heated social media exchanges between Fontaine and Lanez, so the latter decided to put his feelings on wax. He also mentions Cardi B, someone Fontaine has collaborated with, but Lanez returned to Twitter to clarify that he isn't going after Cardi or her husband, Offset.

"Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT ... thereâs one thing in the song I donât want no one getting confused," he wrote. "I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib Thatâs family." This is definitely poised to cause some drama, so stream "Cap" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

The casa, the migo, that sh*t right where I'm at
He would say somethin' back, but he need Cardi B for that
My wrists cost a n*gga whole career, n*gga
Eighteen-point-seven in a year, n*gga 

