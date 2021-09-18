Tory Lanez Switches Up His Flow While Remixing Capella Grey's "Gyalis"

Throughout his career, Tory Lanez has always been a master when it comes to the remix. While the artist was eventually able to find his voice with his own music, there is no doubt that Lanez shines when giving his own interpretation of well-established songs. Just a few months ago, Capella Grey came out with a song of the summer contender called "Gyalis," and now, Tory is back with a quick 1:45 remix of the track that does a great job at paying homage to the original.

With this track, Lanez keeps the original production and matches the tone of the track with his delivery. As he begins the track, he starts off with a bit of a softer tone although it crescendos into a new flow where Lanez is able to flex his vocal capabilities. Overall, it is a very solid effort and fans of the original will definitely want to check out this song.

Quotable Lyrics:

oh no i’m back

remix k!ller oh

drop that ass on the floor

and come back rotated

don’t be to proud to say i’m your fav