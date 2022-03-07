Tory Lanez might need to pack his bags and move into a new condo building in the coming weeks. According to reports from Radar Online and Hollywood Unlocked, the 29-year-old has failed to pay over $1 million towards his mortgage on his Miami condo, reportedly being sued last week for foreclosure.

The report details Tory's latest legal issues, claiming that a company named BH 4908 LLC filed a lawsuit against the rapper for foreclosure on his Miami condo. After purchasing the condo in 2018 for $1.8 million, Tory reportedly took a loan from BH 4908 LLC worth $1.26 million, promising to make monthly payments before coming through with one balloon payment in December 2021. The lawsuit claims that Tory never kept his side of the deal with regards to the balloon payment, worth $1,237,456.06. Tory apparently still lives in the luxury unit and owes that amount plus interest.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The rapper has yet to make any comments on his reported foreclosure suit. As of late, he has been promoting Boost Coin, a form of cryptocurrency, on social media, seemingly trying to get a quick come-up. He remains in a heated legal battle regarding Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case, which has been a media priority for the last year and a bit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

[via]