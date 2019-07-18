Tory Lanez Sprays Bullets On New Single "Forever"

We all know that Tory Lanez is one of the most promising talents in the game right now. The young Torontonian doesn't consider himself underrated. He knows that to get to the top, he's got to first enjoy the small steps he takes to climb the mountain. Over the course of the last five years, we've seen tremendous improvement in Tory Lanez' brand. Fargo takes on several projects at once, consistently coming up with new ideas to expand on and bringing along some of his friends for the ride. His most recent singles have been solo with "Melee" impacting streaming services last week. Today, we're receiving another new single from the general as he releases "Forever," a joint that's currently only available in certain overseas markets.

At the top of this year, Lanez admitted that he was working on a handful of new mixtapes. His all-Spanish album has yet to drop and we're also expecting a new Chixtape, a continuation in the New Toronto series, and more. Tory is keeping himself busy but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to enjoy dropping a single every now and then. Regardless of what we're heading towards, Tory continues rolling out his next body of work with "Forever," which is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Whippin' a four in the five, my n***a

These bitches blowin', goin' live

My n***a, we came up out the situation

N***as sayin' we was supposed to cut ties with n***as

And I was tryna coincide with 'em

But he trippin' so I let the .9 hit him

If he trippin' on me, I can lie with him

Movin' different on me, I should slide on him