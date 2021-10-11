Tory Lanez spotted someone who looks just like a Drake at a club and shared it on his Instagram story, over the weekend. He also caught Lil Wayne on camera as well.

"Wayne and Drake in one spot! What a night," he joked on his IG story.

Later in the night, he noticed the Drake doppelganger leaving the club and filmed him again.

"Why he wearing a jacket," he wrote, tagging DJ Akademics. "He goes ur fake Drake."



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Lanez and Drake both linked up on the basketball court, last month and the two Canadian rappers went back and forth on social media to troll each other afterward.

"I smoked these guys yesterday," the Certified Lover Boy rapper joked on Instagram. "@torylanez got all buckets on his head top and a game winner and @k_showtime you can come to embassy and get dog walked too just don’t bring the deezed yout cause he bails you out."

"I made the first bucket of this game... AND CUZ SAID 'Let's do this tomorrow'," Tory fired back.

In September, Lanez also announced that he has a new album titled Alone At Prom on the way.

Check out Lanez's video of the Drake look-alike down below.