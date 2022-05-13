Tory Lanez Spits Bars & Croons Through The Chorus On "Shot Clock Violations"

He rated this one "S for Swavey," and right on time, Tory Lanez returns with his latest Fargo Fridays release. The singer-rapper has been delivering a new track each week, and as many of his peers have staved off Friday the 13th for the arrival of Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lanez moves forward without hesitation.

Despite his ongoing controversies and the legal case involving Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez's dedicated fanbase continues to stand by his side and support all of his efforts. On "Shot Clock Violations," The Canadian entertainer shows off his impressive bars as he balances those R&B vocals in the chorus. We'll keep you updated when Lanez shares news about his next project, but in the meantime, stream "Shot Clock Violations and let us know what you think of his latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on top of the globe

And everything I touch fire, hand top of the stove

I go through emotions, but some I'm just not finna show

Haven't I proved to you, I'm always hot when it's cold?

Haven't I proved, n*gga, that I always got what it takes?

Ain't no stoppin' or brakes