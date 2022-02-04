It seems that there is good news on the horizon for Tory Lanez, albeit he has been rather hush-hush about what it is about. By now, you've heard more than enough about the ongoing litigation between Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion regarding the July 2020 incident that involved both artists. One month after the altercation, Megan went on Instagram Live and told the world that her former friend shot her, and since that time, the story of what really occurred that evening has been the subject of wide speculation.

The ongoing court battle has received worldwide attention, but updates haven't been as frequent in recent weeks. However, some believe that Lanez has been dropping hints over on his Instagram.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

First, he wrote, "Just got off the phone with my lawyer" while including smiling and middle finger emojis. Later, he uploaded a photo of himself with the caption, "Congratulations... Celebration ....blah blah blah ... see where I’m going with this."

Neither post spoke directly to his case and Lanez didn't even hint that his messages were about any outcome, but his fans have taken to social media to celebrate a victory that has yet to be shared. Meanwhile, Megan and her team have been relatively quiet as well, other than the rapper surfacing to call out media outlets that shared theories about the shooting that stated it occurred because she and her former best friend Kelsey Nicole got into an argument.