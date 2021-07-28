Whether you love him or you hate him, Tory Lanez continues to make his presence in Hip-Hop known, even as he is currently fighting charges relating to the infamous alleged shooting altercation between him and Megan Thee Stallion last summer.

From his ongoing commentary about cancel culture to his surprise, and potentially illegal, appearance during DaBaby's set at Rolling Loud this past weekend, Tory Lanez knows how to command a headline. Yet in an effort to do so while bringing up the current state of Hip-Hop, it seems to have backfired on the once-beloved Chixtape artist.

That tweet sparked a ton of backlash from fans on Twitter who inherently thought that Tory was referencing artists like DaBaby, T.I., and Boosie Badazz, who have recently been blasted for some homophobic and misinformed remarks. According to the DAYSTAR artist that wasn't necessarily the case, but that didn't stop a fan from correlating the contentious tweet to his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion last July.

Tory has maintained that he is being framed for the incident despite his inability to publicly talk in-depth about it due to a gag order, but apparently, that fan really touched a nerve because the Canadian rapper didn't hesitate to respond. "Since when have u had ACTUAL evidence that I did that ???" he refutes. "I’ll wait .."

Clearly, Tory Lanez had some time on his hands today because in a slew of additional tweets, the PLAYBOY artist spoke recklessly about "not [giving] a f*ck" about his gag order and going back and forth with Twitter users about cancel culture. See everything that Tory Lanez had to say

More than a year later following the incident, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's legal dispute continues, so stay tuned as the Hip-Hop community awaits more updates surrounding that fateful night in Los Angeles last summer.