Tory Lanez took to Instagram recently where he called out the issue of colorism in hip-hop after an alleged incident happened on set of the video of Nafe Smallz "Good Love." In the clip he posted, he called for a time out in the middle of shooting when the director allegedly tried to swap out of a brown-skinned model for a light skin model. Colorism has been an issue in hip-hop but as it turns out, that may have not been the case on set. The model who was swapped, Sultry Shen, called out Tory, claiming the whole thing was staged. The other model, Alisia Dixon, also said that Tory staged the scenario but now, Tory is refuting those claims.

Tory seems to be doubling down on the alleged incident, even with people doubting him. The rapper issued a statement on his Instagram Story and denied that it was a publicity stunt, although he admitted that he "went out of my way" to address the topic.

"The internet has a funny way of tryna make the light off of truthful shit. If this was a publicity stunt, why would I be doing it for someone else's music video," he said. "Mind y'all this video shoot happened 3 months ago and a behind the scenes camera man DM's it to me the other day," he continued. "All parties that were involved know exactly what happened in the 30 minutes that I was at the shoot. Whether or not they wanna be truthful."