It goes without saying but there was a lot of musical heat released upon us on March 6, ranging from the smooth serenading of Jhené Aiko on her third studio album CHILOMBO to the short-but-sweet rap stylings from Meg Thee Stallion on her debut LP SUGA. Although he didn't release anything new last week, Tory Lanez decided to show love to all the homies that dropped bangers with an emphasis on one emcee in particular.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After giving props to Meg, in addition to Lil Baby's My Turn, G Herbo's PTSD and Lil Uzi Vert's highly-anticipated album Eternal Atake, Lanez made sure to include a solo shoutout to YoungBoy Never Broke Again on his success with Still Flexin, Still Steppin. Saying the project is "going BRAZYYY" in his caption, Tory showed a level of support for NBA Youngboy and the other emcees mentioned previously that we can only hope continues to spread throughout the hip-hop community moving forward.

Take a look at the social media shoutouts Tory Lanez gave to NBA Youngboy, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo and Lil Uzi Vert below, and let us know which album was your favorite released last week by sounding off in the comments: