If there's one thing that kept people sane for the first few weeks of self-isolation, it has been Tory Lanez' Quarantine Radio. The rapper's IG Live stream hosted twerk sessions, contests, and celebrity cameos with Tory serving as the host. Truth be told, it was a wild time that provided endless amounts of entertainment for all. It garnered so much traction, that his 5-min interview with Drake had 300k users tuning in at the same time.

Apparently, even though this was started out of sheer boredom of being locked inside of the house, it would turn out to be a bigger flex for Tory than anyone expected. In a recent interview with Billboard, he revealed that the traction has been so real that he's received offers from some of the biggest networks to turn his IG Live series into a full-blown television show.

"MTV offered me something like a little 30-minute segment, but I don't know what I want to do," he revealed. "But I want it to be something that the fans decide. If I end up coming up with an idea for it, hopefully, it'll be on MTV."

Perhaps this is the flex after he's done with music, though that doesn't appear to be an option for him in the near future, especially with the success of New Toronto 3.

[Via]