Tory Lanez gave a major shout-out to Chloe Bailey on Twitter, over the weekend, saying that he loves seeing her "not give AF." The praise came following the release of Bailey's new music video for "Treat Me."

"I love seeing Chloe Bailey not give AF …. Art is meant to be expressed however the artist wants it to be displayed," Lanez tweeted.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Later, he added in another post: "Be true to yourself ….. cuz anything otherwise isn’t real or comfortable."

Bailey's "Treat Me" was divisive amongst fans when it was released, last week. While many were excited about the seductive approach to the music video, others felt that Chloe has become too sexualized.

More music is expected to follow "Treat Me," as the singer recently revealed that she's finished working on her debut album.

"Guys… i tried to hold it in but i finished my album a couple weeks ago," she announced on Twitter. "I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me. I'm so happy right now. I haven’t been that active and i miss you guys every single day, but just wanted to check in so you know i’m working and making everything special for y’all."

Check out Lanez's recent tweets below.