In response to being trolled for having a bald spot on his head, Tory Lanez defended himself by claiming to have alopecia on Twitter, Wednesday. The comment comes just weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making light of Jada Pinkett Smith's condition.

"I’m fully aware of the bald spot in the back of my head guys i rap about it all the time …it’s alopecia…. What’s the big deal," Lanez wrote on Twitter, adding laughing and shrugging emojis.



Rick Kern / Getty Images

Some fans showed support for Lanez in the replies, referring to his ongoing legal battle relating to an assault charge and Megan Thee Stallion.

"Cause that is all they got since you walk out of court smiling ...it's called grasping for straws but when u walk out like this," one fan of Lanez wrote. "FORGET THR HATERS CAUSE GOD GOT YOU."

Lanez was remanded to police in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, after being charged with violating a protective order against Megan. The judge had decided that Lanez's posts on social media "seem to be clear messages" to Megan. Soon afterward, he posted a $350,000 bail. A trial has been set for September 14.

Check out Lanez's latest tweet below.