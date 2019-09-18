There are very few people that miss Tekashi 6ix9ine right now. We could presume his mother probably wants him home, as well as his daughter, but one person who caught a serious amount of backlash for even showing the tiniest bit of love to 6ix9ine is Tory Lanez. In a recent interview with Complex, Tory stated his position on 6ix9ine taking the stand.

"As a person, bro, and regardless of whatever he did, I kinda miss that guy," he said. "That was my n*gga. He's a funny guy. As a person, he was a funny guy. Maybe n*ggas won't say that or won't say...I really just don't care. I don't give a f*ck about how people view me. N*ggas don't like me already. I don't care."

Clearly, he didn't expect the type of backlash he faced for his comments. He shared a statement on Instagram that clarified his stance. He explained that there's a difference between showing love to someone you made records with and condoning someone's actions. He also revealed that the interview just so happened to come out on the day that 6ix9ine took the stand, although he filmed it days before that.

"I have real family that did real time becuz of this and I don't play about that at all," he said. "However, I will say like I said. When he was he was out, he was funny guy and a entertainer and what seemed to be a genuine dude. And that's the side of him I remember."