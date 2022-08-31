Tory Lanez claims that he's been sending music to Drake and The Weeknd for years in hope of a collaboration but hasn't heard back. The Canadian rapper revealed the unlikelihood of either artist appearing on his next album, Sorry 4 What, during a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday.

"Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one," Lanez wrote when a fan asks if either Drake or The Weeknd will be featured on Sorry 4 What.



Many fans seemed unphased by the news with one writing, "Honestly he don't need it ... he is way more talented and has more artistry. He is him where the other 2 have just given into the mainstream."

Another added: "They are intimidated by your talents."

Lanez was also asked about working with Wizkid, and while he admitted that he hasn't heard back from him for years either, he seemed more confident about a future collaboration.

"Been tryna work with cuz for years but the time will come when it’s warranted," he said.

As for who is on the album, Lanez confirmed that A Boogie wit da Hoodie is the only featured artist as the project stands now.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Lanez discussed his favorite project of his own, weed strains, his dream collaborations, and more.

"All that … and this is the end …. Truly had a blast here … mad love to the umbrellas who held me down … may we never be washed away and always protected from the storm," he concluded.

Check out Lanez' tweets below.