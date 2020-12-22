Tory Lanez, Rich The Kid & VV$ Ken Drop "Boink Boink" Video

Tory Lanez connects with Rich The Kid and VV$ Ken for the outlandish new visuals for "Loner" single "Boink Boink."

Tory Lanez recently delivered his new Loner project, a ten-track rap capsule featuring guest appearances from Swae Lee, 42 Dugg, Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, Melii, Tyga, and more. Designed to highlight the more bar-heavy side of Tory's arsenal, Loner marked his first release since Daystar, a controversial album that addressed his side of that infamous night. Despite the fallout, many have remained loyal to the Canadian lyricist, who has returned the favor by bringing his A-game to the outlandish new visuals for "Boink Boink," a collaboration with Rich The Kid and VV$ Ken.

As we've seen him do before, Tory imbued the new video with plenty of humor, donning baker's attire in one scene, eating a breakfast of champions in the next, and freefalling through the clouds like a Grand Theft Auto death run. Clearly, Tory is loving life at the moment, unfazed by some of the lingering narratives and dedicated to moving on with his intended musical rollout. After all, it wasn't long ago that he was eagerly awaiting the release of his 80s-inspired, acoustic, and Spanish albums, none of which have seen the light of day. Check out the new visuals for "Boink Boink" now, and sound off if you've got Loner on repeat.