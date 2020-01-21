When he's not working on 20 songs a night for his next album, Tory Lanez is doing what every rapper from his generation is known for: flexing on Instagram! However, the Chixtape series emcee had to throw in a side of comedy to go with his latest IG stunt.

Posing in front of a supercar that we're sure he could afford if he wanted to, Lanez kept it all the way real instead of claiming the wheels as his own."This is not my car ..... but I’m rich so it looks like it is," he jokingly wrote to go along with the flick, following up by labeling his actions as "shit rap n***as do 101." Many of his followers found the whole thing pretty hilarious, ranging from laughing emojis and compliments on his "caption game" to some even trying to figure out if he was throwing shots at some of his peers — Pop Smoke was the name that came up the most. Either way, whether serving subs or simply making jokes, we sure got a kick out of this all-too-familiar IG flex. Speak on it, Tory!

Welp, take a look at a few more Instagram pics of Tory Lanez stunting next to cars: