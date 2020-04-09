A little Instagram ban won't stop Tory Lanez. The Candian artist recently shared the artwork and release date for his forthcoming project The New Toronto 3, and now he returns with the album's tracklist. "TRACKLISTING FOR #TheNewToronto3 THE MIXTAPE DROPS TOMORROW !!!" he said of his April 10 release. "PLUS I HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow."

The New Toronto 3 will be a 16-track offering that only hosts two additional appearances by Mansa and Lil Tjay. Unlike his feature-heavy Chixtape projects, The New Toronto 3 will show Tory once again carrying the bulk of his album on his own back. It's unfortunate that Tory won't be able to host a special premiere or Quarantine Radio Instagram Live release party for the project, especially since the world is on lockdown and we've all turned to social media in the midst of social distancing.

We're sure that Tory will come up with some inventive way to celebrate the release of The New Toronto 3. Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you're looking forward to this one.

Tracklist

1. Pricey & Spicy

2. The Coldest PLayboy

3. Stupid Again

4. 10 F*cks ft. Mansa

5. Dope Boy's Diary

6. Accidents Happen ft. Lil Tjay

7. Broke in a Minute

8. Pain

9. Adidas

10. Who Needs Love

11. Do the Most

12. Do ME

13. Letter to the City

14. Back in Business

15. D.N.D.

16. MSG 4 God's Children