Tory Lanez may be neck deep in his legal battle against Megan Thee Stallion, but that hasn't stopped the Toronto bred rapper from cranking out new music. Earlier in the year, he blessed fans with Fargo Fridays, releasing brand new music every week. On Friday (September 16), he announced that his upcoming album Sorry 4 What is set to be released on September 30.

The Chixtape star took to Twitter to share the news with his 2.2 million followers, writing, "SORRY 4 WHAT. 18 SONGS. SEPT 30th. Let’s Begin." Tory's news comes just days after the star received a new court date for his felony assault trial against the Traumazine rapper and her former friend Kelsey Nicole Harris. According to reporter Nancy Dillion who attended the Wednesday's court date in California, "Trial start date continued to between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8 over objection of prosecutors bc Tory’s lawyer in an arbitration."

Aside from his legal affairs, Tory's fans have continued to support him and his new music. Even Diddy is a fan of the Canadian rapper's work. During an Instagram Live chat last month, the Bad Boy Exec shared with Tory that he has "a good six Tory joints" on his "smashing" playlist. "And n*gga, when I throw that PLAYBOY on, I can leave that bitch on muthaf*ckin’ repeat and really let it do its thing," the 52-year old said of Lanez music.

But the praise didn't stop there. Brother Love added, "And everybody gotta stop fronting. When they get in that vibe, they know they go get some of that Tory Lanez. That’s what I’m listening to in the crib when I’m getting… When I’m doing my thing, you know what I’m saying, with my lady." Check out the cover art for Sorry 4 What, available to stream on September 30.