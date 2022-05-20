mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Returns With A Summer-Ready Single, "It Doesn't Matter"

Erika Marie
May 20, 2022 01:08
Lanez reportedly called this one his first "real" single in three years.


We have yet another weekly drop-off from Tory Lanez and it's clear that he isn't finished applying pressure. Today (May 20), the Canadian artist performed at the Metro Metro festival in Montreal as he shared the stage with a slew of heavy-hitters. Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, Polo G, Lil Tecca, Lakeyah, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Lil Pump are just a handful of rappers appearing at the festival, and Lanez wanted to deliver another new banger on the evening of his performance.

Lanez has returned with "It Doesn't Matter," a summer jam poised for repetition among his dedicated fanbase. According to a press release, Lanez described the record as his first "real" single in almost three years, following his recent releases "Shot Clock Violations, Florida Sh*t," and "I Like." This R&B track has added its name to the summer anthem hopefuls and Lanez may have a formidable contender.

Stream "It Doesn't Matter" and let us know your thoughts on Tory Lanez's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Don’t mistake her for my old thottie (Yeah)
You ain’t fuck my bitch if you hit on her old body
‘Cause since shÐµ got it done, since she got it donÐµ
She been on the ‘Gram screamin’, “I’m the one”
I just wanna run into you, baby

Tory Lanez
