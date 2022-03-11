It's about to be an eventful New Music Friday now that both Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are scheduled to drop on the same day. Earlier this week, Megan and Dua Lipa announced that their collaborative single "Sweetest Pie" would hit streaming services on Friday (March 10), and earlier today, Tory revealed a few bars from his Friday drop, as well.

Lanez shared a brief look at the lyrics to his song "Cap," and he seemed to take aim at Megan's boyfriend, musician and songwriter Pardison Fontaine.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"He a bird, he probably in the ex four / Plus the only party that we know is next door," Tory penned. "The cases, the migo, that sh*t right where I'm at / He would say somethin' back, but he need Cardi B for that / My wrists cost a n*ggas whole career, n*gga / Eighteen-point-seven in a year, n*gga."

Cardi, who has famously collaborated with Megan on "WAP," seems to have been mentioned because Pardi has worked with her in the past, and following the lyrical reveal, Lanez wanted to clear some things up. Although there hadn't been backlash about mentioning "Cardi" or "Migo," Lanez tweeted he wasn't disrespecting the Rap couple.

"Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT ... there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused," he wrote. "I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family." The track has already leaked online, but the official release is still just a few hours away.