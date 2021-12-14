Since last year, many have been looking for answers in the case involving Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and the latter's former best friend Kelsey Nicole. The story that everyone is familiar with so far is that Tory allegedly shot Megan in the foot during an argument that somehow involved Nicole. Today, Tory showed up in court for a preliminary hearing, where it was revealed that he will soon go to trial for the alleged crime of felony assault.

Perhaps the biggest tidbit of information came from LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner who claimed that Tory shouted "dance, bitch, dance" at Megan before shooting her. This information was then cross-examined by Tory's own defense lawyer Shawn Holley, who has been working hard to present counter-evidence to the prosecution's claims.

In fact, during the proceedings today, it was reported that Holley made the claim that Kelsey Nicole actually instigated the argument that led to the alleged shooting. He noted that Nicole was reportedly jealous of Meg's relationship with Tory and that she ultimately escalated the entire situation. On Instagram, Nicole called this out for being a lie.

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Following the reports of what went down in court, Tory was not too pleased as he ended up going on Twitter to air out some grievances with the media. Lanez noted that his lawyer spoke for 45 minutes and that only a small portion of what he said was actually brought to light. As you will read below, Tory wants the full truth to come to light, as soon as possible.

"NAH … I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media," Lanez wrote.

In the Instagram post below, you can see one reporter's perspective on what Holley was saying throughout the court session today. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates and details.



