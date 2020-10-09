Tory Lanez was finally charged in relation to Megan Thee Stallion's shooting this summer and, while he has not been proven guilty of any crimes, the incident will be investigated further.

The Toronto native was hit with several charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and personal use of a firearm. If convicted, Tory faces upwards of twenty-two years in prison.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

We have already heard the rapper defend himself, claiming multiple times that he is innocent on his new album Daystar. He has many supporters still, who are making themselves very visible on social media.

Much like he did when he was announcing his album, Tory returned to social media with a message in response to his charges, disputing that, despite the fact that he has been charged, the supposed "truth" will come to light soon.

"[Time] will [tell]... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u," wrote Tory on Twitter.

