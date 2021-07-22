Tory Lanez has never been afraid to make a statement in the booth. Though he has found success on the melodic front, fans know that Tory can be absolutely formidable behind the mic, having proven as much across a variety of tracks and freestyles.

Most recently, Lanez hit up Funkmaster Flex's studio to let off some steam, addressing some of the recent allegations surrounding his name and going so far as to suggest that he's being framed. While the lines surrounding his legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion captured plenty of attention, it was some of his deeper bars that caught the attention of former Ruff Ryders lyricist Cassidy.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

On his Instagram page, Cassidy shared a video noting several instances where Tory Lanez seemingly stole some of his own punchlines. "I'm Tory Lanez's favorite rapper," captions Cass, implying that he's not entirely flattered by the lyrical similarities. As comments began flooding in, Tory came through to add his own two cents, addressing Cassidy directly with a few thoughts on the matter.

"U are one of my favorite rappers Cass," writes Tory. "What's the problem?" He added another comment shortly thereafter, in which his tone was less than impressed. "I guess this is what happens when you try to pay homage," he writes. "The first freestyle I shouted ya name out because you did inspire me. The second one I went on YOUR beat. Shit is sad how you old n***as be mad at the young n***as for not showing love then when we do...we get responses like this."

Perhaps this engagement will inspire Tory to get back on his competitive battle tip, the energy once reserved for Joyner Lucas and Don Q. Lord knows that a head-to-head with Cassidy would bring out no shortage of bars from both parties, and it wouldn't be the first time an idol became a rival. Keep an eye out for whatever update comes next, and sound off if you think Tory Lanez is right to feel frustrated by Cassidy's point of view.