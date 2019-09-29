The expansion of the internet has made our faults easier to spot and Roddy Ricch seemed as though he was on track to uncovering such faults when he accused Tory Lanez of taking the beat and content from his "Ricch Forever" track to craft his "Watch Your Soul" offering.

"You can't bite no harder than this," Roddy would say in a now-deleted comment under Lanez's post. "I thought we was better than this,"

Tory would soon respond in the comment section to clear the air. Admitting to using Roddy's track as an influence, Lanez explained to the Compton-bred artist that the move came as one that paid homage to Roddy.

"@roddyricch I wrote this verse about my DEAD HOMIE ... I used your beat because I loved your version and wanted to tell my own story about my dog that got killed," he began. "I didn’t use anything of yours but a Beat (Millions of niggas go on other beats everyday ) .. but I’ll tell u what we are better than ... we are better than going on social media talking crazy ,tryna get clout, when u have my phone number and can call me as a man I don’t want to continue this here . If u need to holla at me . U got my number."

As more fans climbed in the comment section, Lanez would add onto the statement, creating a new post with a lengthy caption in which he affirmed that he merely wanted to pay tribute to Roddy's own song while honoring his fallen homies. He would also use the chance to remind users of his pedigree, referring to his nearly decade-long career and even taking credit for the influence behind some of rap's newest stars, including Roddy.

"I even did certain things in the song to pay tribute/homage to his song and show love .. not for y’all to tell me Im biting someone who ain’t been in the game making PLATINUM records with THIS style for even half the time I have," He declared. "One thing I want y’all to stop doing tho . Is acting as if my voice ain’t been the same for the last 9 years .. and that I don’t play a part in a lot of these new niggas sounds and styles . First time I met him he told me I inspired him . Y’all niggas can be funny man . But fuck it ... let’s just enjoy the music."