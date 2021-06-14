Tory Lanez Releases New Single "SKAT" Featuring DaBaby

Ever since last summer, the world has been flipped upside-down for Toronto-based recording artist Tory Lanez. His implication in a shooting incident, which involved Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, forced fans to choose sides between the two, with many believing that the music industry turned on Tory after he was named as Megan's alleged shooter. He has been charged with regard to the case, but he has yet to be sentenced to any time.

The rapper has continued to release music despite the drama, coming through with his album Daystar in the months following the incident before following it up with his Playboy album. A few months ago, Tory teased some new music with DaBaby, one of Megan's frequent collaborators, which got the internet debating for a minute. That song has officially been released with "SKAT" hitting all digital streaming platforms on Monday morning.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think of the new release.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma keep it real, I don't really fuck with polices

I don't know shit, when I see 'em, I'm speechless

I don't really wanna fuck with rap n***as, they bitches

I'd would rather chill with my daughter and my nieces

Acting like he love me, I don't need no new brothers

I don't want advice, n***a, keep it

Let a n***a touch me, I'ma have to show you somethin'

I'ma have your family talkin' to the preacher