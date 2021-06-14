mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Releases New Single "SKAT" Featuring DaBaby

Alex Zidel
June 14, 2021 09:24
745 Views
221
10
One Umbrella RecordsOne Umbrella Records
One Umbrella Records

SKAT
Tory Lanez Feat. DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
81% (21)
Rate
Audience Rating
17 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Tory Lanez returns with his new single "SKAT" featuring DaBaby.


Ever since last summer, the world has been flipped upside-down for Toronto-based recording artist Tory Lanez. His implication in a shooting incident, which involved Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, forced fans to choose sides between the two, with many believing that the music industry turned on Tory after he was named as Megan's alleged shooter. He has been charged with regard to the case, but he has yet to be sentenced to any time.

The rapper has continued to release music despite the drama, coming through with his album Daystar in the months following the incident before following it up with his Playboy album. A few months ago, Tory teased some new music with DaBaby, one of Megan's frequent collaborators, which got the internet debating for a minute. That song has officially been released with "SKAT" hitting all digital streaming platforms on Monday morning.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think of the new release.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma keep it real, I don't really fuck with polices
I don't know shit, when I see 'em, I'm speechless
I don't really wanna fuck with rap n***as, they bitches
I'd would rather chill with my daughter and my nieces
Acting like he love me, I don't need no new brothers
I don't want advice, n***a, keep it
Let a n***a touch me, I'ma have to show you somethin'
I'ma have your family talkin' to the preacher

Tory Lanez
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  22  1
  10
  745
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Tory Lanez DaBaby new music
10 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tory Lanez Releases New Single "SKAT" Featuring DaBaby
221
10
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject