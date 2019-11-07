Tory Lanez has made it very clear from the jump that his upcoming Chixtape 5 is very much inspired by the early 2000s era of music. When he first announced that the album would be arriving this month, he shared a playlist of songs that all inspired the project that was accompanied by a T-Pain track and the OG iPod commercial from the same year.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tory has now come through with a new way to promote his anticipated tape (still not giving us an exact date) by recreating Nike's basketball dribbling commercial from the year 2001. The clip sees a durag fitted Tory and his entourage mimic the original commercial in a creative way tying into the theme of his album that we can't for. "😂😂😂 Bro I’m SCREAMING this shit too funny," T-Pain commented.

"2000 -2006 ... I want to personally thank these 6 years for being the MAIN INSPIRATION to the SAMPLES and NOSTALGIA used on #Chixtape5," Tory recently said of the album. "I have never went this hard on the PRODUCTION of any of my albums .. really hope y’all enjoy what I have had the honor of enjoying for the last 8 months."