Tory Lanez, who is facing multiple felonies for the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion, has received a new trial date. The Toronto rapper will be due back in court later this year.

The news comes from Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillon who was at the court in California.

"Outside Tory Lanez hearing now. Waiting to see what will happen with trial date. It could start today, but judge involved in a different trial, so it would have to be sent to a different courtroom. Another continuance possible," Dillon wrote on Wednesday, before adding, "Trial start date continued to between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8 over objection of prosecutors bc Tory’s lawyer in an arbitration."



Among the felonies Lanez is being charged with are assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered weapon. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison.

Dillion also confirmed that Kelsey Harris was present and will be called back as a witness by the prosecution on December 9.

"Kelsey Harris is here," she wrote. "She is being ordered back as a witness being called by prosecutors. Ordered back Dec. 9."

Harris was at the scene of the shooting and used to be friends with Megan but the two have since had a falling out. Megan has accused Harris of accepting hush money from Lanez.

