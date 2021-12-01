mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Readies Next Project With "'87 Stingray" Single

Erika Marie
December 01, 2021 02:38
'87 Stingray
Tory Lanez

Lanez is set to drop his 80s-inspired project "Alone at Prom" next week.


We're just weeks away from the launch of Tory Lanez's trial. After his legal team and prosecutors failed to reach an agreement, the trial related to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting that occurred in July 2020 is about to begin. There have been speculative reports, rumors, and gossip about who-really-did-what that fateful day, but Lanez remains laser-focused on his career. 

Lanez has released a new single, "'87 Stingray," a track that is slated to appear on his forthcoming project, Alone at Prom. Like many of the singer-rapper's works, this one seems to follow a theme as well and this time, we're taking things back a few decades for a retro vibe. 

"UMBRELLAS [umbrella emoji] ... I am PROUD to announce the 2nd installment to the 80s ALBUM," he wrote on Instagram next to a teaser of the visual to "'87 Stingray." Lanez also announced that fans can expect to receive the music video on Thursday (December 2). While we wait, stream "'87 Stingray" and keep an ear out for Alone at Prom, which arrives on December 10.


Quotable Lyrics

I'm ridin' through the city
Liquor spillin' like a faucet
Phone calls to my baby
She know I be goin' all night
Checkin' on the late night
Lord knows that I'm wrong
For cheatin' on you in the late night
Can't seem to live alone

Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez Alone At Prom
