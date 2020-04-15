Quarantine! Quarantine! Quarantine! What ever will we do without Quarantine Radio?

Tory Lanez has been blessing the masses with his wildly-popular Quarantine Radio series, exciting fans by inviting some of his celebrity friends to live-stream with him on Instagram. Episodes of the show have included twerk-a-thons, conversations with Drake, comments from 6ix9ine, and more madness. What has been a record-breaking run on Instagram Live during the coronavirus outbreak may soon come to an end, but with that comes some incredible news.

Taking to the social network to announce the potential end of Quarantine Radio, Tory Lanez seemed hopeful that we would be back outside soon, enjoying real life once again.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"LADIES & GENTLEMAN QUARANTINE RADIO WILL BE BACK FOR THE LAST 2 TIMES THIS WEEK BEFORE WE GO ON OUR “BREAK” (there will be no quarantine radio ALL NEXT WEEK and up until APRIL 30th)," said the Toronto native on Instagram.

He explained that he will be waiting for the government's directives regarding the nationwide lockdown in the coming days.

"We are awaiting the announcement from the government which will tell us if we will be in quarantine another month or not ... if we are we will bring back another month of QR ... if not THEN WE OUTSIDE N*****AAAA."

The rapper recently released his new mixtape The New Toronto 3 and has been celebrating his status as a newly-independent artist.

Are you low-key wishing for another month of quarantine just so you can watch Quarantine Radio or are you sick of this?