Despite having a minor setback in court, Tory Lanez doesn't have a care in the world. The rapper-singer's ongoing legal troubles with peer Megan Thee Stallion landed him in court today after he stood accused of violating the restraining order set in place. Prosecutors in the case alleged that Lanez came too close to Megan when both artists performed at Rolling Loud Miami. The order states that Lanez has to stay at least 100 yards away from the Houston rapper—the equivalent of a football field.

We previously reported that during the hearing, Lanez's bail was increased from $190K to $250K, and while exiting the courthouse, Lanez took a brief moment to acknowledge the paparazzi.



Gregory Shamus / Staff / Getty Images

A judge told Lanez to stay away from events that Megan attends or else he will find himself in custody. A TMZ cameraperson was on the Toronto artist's heels as he quickly made his way to his awaiting vehicle after the hearing, as was The Shade Room. Lanez was all smiles during the chat, and later, he even shared a video of himself puffing on a cigar. The singer has long denied that he is the person responsible for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in July 2020 and has repeatedly addressed the incident in his songs.

After the post-hearing clips of Lanez went viral, it was his hair that caught the attention of viewers. The internet never fails to react, so check out Tory Lanez's post, as well as a few other responses, below.

