In October of 2018, about four months removed from XXXTentacion's sudden death, Tory Lanez spoke to Big Boy about his unreleased music with XXXTentacion. "The record's a very dope record," he had said. "But the clearance and the business side didn't let me clear it in time. Hopefully we get to get it out soon so everybody can hear it. It just didn't make the deadline for [Love Me Now?]" Now, over one year later, a collaboration between Tory and Triple X has surfaced, this one arriving via Bad Vibes Forever.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The track, titled "Hot Gyal," recently landed some new visuals -- you can check the clip out right here. While it's unclear whether this is the track Tory was referring to during his Big Boy conversation, one has to wonder if it was similar in essence; after all, X's vocals ultimately make up a small fraction of the overall track. In any case, the song marks Tory and Triple X's first officially released collaboration, and the Canadian rapper to to Instagram to pay homage to the fallen.

"LONG LIVE JAH," writes Tory, alongside a clip of the video. "U were so versatile and made songs with such a unique mindset." Praise often sent in Triple X's direction, given his willingness to explore an abundance of different genres. Have you checked out Bad Vibes Forever yet?