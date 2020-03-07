Tory Lanez has lately been the king of late '90s/early 2000s throwback vibes, especially on his popular Chixtape series of music drops that sample heavily from that era. So, it comes as no surprise that he'd go and find a super rare flick of early aughts music kings Eminem and Usher for a good ol' throwback photo op.

The classic kodak moment is every bit as "legendary" as Lanez deemed it in the caption for his repost. Both musicians are seen looking extremely fresh in the face, and for good reason since it was taken back in February 1999 when Em was just 26 years old and Usher was a baby-faced 20-year-old. The event they were at was actually Eminem's House of Blues show in Los Angeles, which also saw the likes of Dr. Dre and Royce da 5'9" in attendance as well. Major props to Tory for even finding this one and inspiring us to do a little research of our own.

Take a look at the original image of Usher and Eminem that Tory Lanez posted in black & white on IG, along with a few more shots from that night at House of Blues in 1999 below:



Ke.Mazur/WireImage



Ke.Mazur/WireImage



Ke.Mazur/WireImage



Ke.Mazur/WireImage





Ke.Mazur/WireImage