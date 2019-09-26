Tory Lanez, Popcaan & Fredo Cross Borders On Stay Flee Get Lizzy "2 Cups"

Even though the fall has begun, Stay Flee Get Lizzy brought together three artists to make it feel like it's summer all year round. "2 Cups" is a brand new anthem from Stay Flee Get Lizzy featuring Tory Lanez, Popcaan, and Fredo. It's a dancehall tune but each artist brings their own flavor for the track. Obviously, Popcaan keeps the track rooted in dancehall while Tory, being the uber versatile vocalist that he is, effortlessly harmonizes on the track, holding down the hook and a verse. Fredo swings in with a smooth flow, bringing a bit of grit of the U.K. trap sound into a more tropical, vibrant instrumental. Their individual strengths come together as one on this island banger.

Check out "2 Cups" by Stay Flee Get Lizzy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Two cups, could you hold it down?

No shots, this girl wanna go for rounds

The sun got your body lookin' golden brown

'Cause the Carribean's hot but I'm still frozen down