Rona season has put the world at a standstill but fortunately, we have enough music to get us through these tough times. Hip-hop has continued to thrive, even though many labels and artists have held off releasing new albums until the pandemic dies down. Even still, artists like The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, PartyNextDoor, and many others have used this time to make sure that there fans have something to keep their spirits high.

Of course, even though we're all in quarantine, we continue to keep our Spotify Fire Emoji playlist up to date with some of the hottest records that you need to hear. This week, we got a few cuts from Tory Lanez' latest project, New Toronto 3. One of the many highlights, "STUPID AGAIN" became an instant highlight off of the project as well as the Lil Tjay-assisted, "Accidents Happen." We also included Polo G's latest drop, "DND."

A few other picks for this week include Yella Beezy's latest drop, "Headlocc" with Young Thug as well as Phresher's "Point E Out" with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Make sure you check out the Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify.

