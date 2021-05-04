It's been a busy season for Tory Lanez. He's recently shared a series of capsules, the latest being his R&B offering Playboy, and last weekend, he hosted a live virtual concert where he was praised for his talents. Days ago, we learned that Lanez and Chris Brown were working on a joint album, and Lanez has been developing other ventures, as well, including a water brand that he stated would help victims in the recent Texas storm.

The singer also reportedly wants to do more for people who may have great ideas for businesses but need investors. Lanez made the announcement over on Twitter that he's working on helping a select few fulfill their dreams.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm going to create a funding system for independent women with small businesses," tweeted Lanez. "My female fans hit my DM with such amazing business plans ... now it's time I figure how to get them to the next step !!!" He returned to add, "And I’ma figure out how to help my umbrellas with these FUCKED UP STUDENT LOANS ..... don’t worry y’all just wait."

Aside from his plans to help others, Lanez is still facing legal battles. Love & Hip Hop Miami's Prince reportedly sued Lanez over an alleged physical altercation at a nightclub and the singer's shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion is ongoing.



