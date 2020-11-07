Fans and peers of King Von have been offering their condolences over the past 24 hours in the wake of his death. The 26-year-old Chicago rapper was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Atlanta after a fight broke out inside of the establishment. Von was really coming into his own as an artist, releasing Welcome To O-Block last week.

The ever-controversial Tory Lanez paid his respect to the late Chicago rapper on Instagram. Though the two never collaborated, Tory revealed that he used to hit him up to "drop off motivation," proclaiming Von as the hardest out.

"Damn dawg ... I dead use to just hit u to drop off motivation !!! This shit fucked up REST IN HEAVEN VON .... and I still stand on what I said ... u the hardest out 4 life gang," he wrote.

Tory shared screenshots of their DM exchanges, as well. The first from May, telling Von that he's "the hardest out."

"On O," Von replied. "Luv my n***a appreciate it fashoo coming from u days sumthing," he added.

Tory then shared another text message from October, echoing the exact same sentiments he offered in May. Of course, by this point, Tory had already been charged for his alleged involvement in Megan Thee Stallion's incident. While plenty of rappers haven't necessarily shown Tory support publicly, the Toronto MC revealed that Von sent some positive energy in his direction in the midst of the public scrutiny.

"Hope everything with yo situation go yo way fashooo gang. Dat shit fu," Von wrote.

"All good. Whatever meant to happen gone happen. Keep yo foot on these n***as neck von !!! U blowing past a lot of these n***as!" Tory responded.

Evidently, the two had a relationship that never produced a collaboration. However, it doesn't seem like that last screenshot was really necessary to convey his condolences.