The brewing beef is heating up as Rick Ross and Tory Lanez continue to exchange light-hearted verbal jabs on social media. Judging by Rozay zeroing in on Lanez, it seems that he has sided with Megan Thee Stallion over this divisive shooting incident that took place in July. Weeks ago, Rick Ross began trolling Tory with a video of tiny Smart Car, and instead of just ignoring the prods, Lanez decided to respond. The Toronto native told Ross that he marched in his city for Breonna Taylor but didn't see The Boss in the streets with the people. Ross told Lanez that he should have responded to Megan Thee Stallion just as quickly as he did to him, adding that Lanez was a "little boy" who needed to "boss up."

The tit-for-tat continues as Rozay trolled Lanez with a look at Smart Cars, telling Tory that his vehicle was on the way. Once again, Tory Lanez couldn't help himself and instead of letting the trolling slide, he had a few more words for Ross. "Sounds like you buying time big fella," Tory wrote. "I live down the block from u. Just gimme da car already. And please don't get no lemon pepper on my seats brotherman..."

Who knows when this mini-beef will dissipate. Check out the post below.