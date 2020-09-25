Tory Lanez Offers His Perspective On "Money Over Fallouts"

Tory Lanez has found himself on trial in the eyes of the public. The reason is evident: his involvement in the shooting that left Megan Thee Stallion nursing gunshot wounds in her foot. Since the story unfolded in fragmented revelations, many have been quick to turn their back on Tory, who has waited until last night to offer any real insight into his own perspective. As it happens, he decided to take to the booth for clarity, resulting in his second full-length album of the year in Daystar.

Given everything that transpired, it's no wonder he used the introductory track "Money Over Fallouts" to paint his own picture of what really happened. And unsurprisingly, he opted to deny his involvement in any foul play, essentially accusing Megan's team of pulling the strings to frame him as a villain. "Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit, knowin' I ain't do it but I'm comin' at my truest," he raps. "Tryna keep this shit two hunnid with you, shorty, I can't prove it / but them people in yo' ear, they the true ones that I fear / they really got you thinkin' Tory Lanez would do you in, for real / don't forget you was my bitch, I held it down and kept it real."

As it stands, it's unlikely that either side will change their position following Tory's side of the story. Those that stand for Megan will remain adamantly against him, while his loyal fans will appreciate his perspective on the situation. Either way, there's plenty to unpack on "Money Over Fallouts" for anybody curious in hearing the Canadian rapper out. Even if it does leave us with more questions than answers.

