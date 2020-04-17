Tory Lanez managed to turn this uncertain period into something fun for all of us, establishing himself as a force on Instagram Live with his Quarantine Radio sessions. In the beginning, the Toronto native was just trying something out but, by the end of it, he had broken records and attracted hundreds of thousands onto the stream with his antics. All good things must come to an end though and, with the end of Quarantine Radio in sight, a winner has officially been crowned in the twerk-a-thon.

When he wasn't being shut down by the higher-ups at Instagram for impeaching on the community's guidelines against nudity, Tory Lanez was keeping a close eye on all of the participants in the twerk contest. After forces such as Alexis Texas, Lizzo, and others joined in on the fun, the New Toronto 3 rapper has come through with a winner in his competition.

"Sorry my n***as I got so drunk I blacked out and forgot to tell yu who the people voted for !!! @jzapalvonkrishna we got u," announced Lanez, crowning Love & Hip Hop star Jhonni Blaze as the queen of ass-shaking.

As for the talent show that the artist set forth in the later stages of Quarantine Radio, a singer named Miles came through with a Michael Jackson cover and earned his crown.

Noting that the show may have enjoyed its final episode this week, Tory Lanez stated that he will be offline for the next few days. If the lockdown is extended, he will return with new episodes but if we're allowed back outside, he's gone from the airwaves.