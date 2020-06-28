Tory Lanez was so floored by his Bentley Bentayga driving itself on the highway, that he needed to document the experience and share it to social media. Over the weekend, Tory took to his IG story to flex on everybody with his wheels. He posted a video of himself cruising down the highway listening to Usher's “U Make Me Wanna” while his car took over the driving responsibilities. "This shit driving itself!” Tory exclaims. “This shit driving itself!”

As HipHopDX points out, the Bentley Bentayga actually has a feature that allows the vehicle to automatically change its speed in order to fall in line with local speed limits by reading road signs. In the video, Tory can be seen driving (or the Bentley can be seen driving, depending on how you look at it) at around 40 mph, which seems pretty slow for the highway, but alas.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Sunday (June 28th), Tory joined French Montana at a video shoot for one of French's songs, and proceeded to clown his friend for his new hairdo. "Easy, breezy, beautiful, Covergirl," Tory sang to French, mocking him for appearing so well-coiffed.