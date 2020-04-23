Now that Tory Lanez is officially a label free agent, he is free to do whatever the hell he wants. Announcing the end of his contract with Interscope Records with the release of The New Toronto 3, the Toronto native has already reportedly turned down several "life-changing offers" from competing labels but he seems poised to take over the world as an independent artist.

This week, he made some humongous announcements on his social media pages, with the first pertaining to his popular Quarantine Radio live-streams. After asking fans to leave 100,000 comments on his post if they wanted the show to return, they came through in less than an hour and, as promised, the radio show's re-inception was announced.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

"QUARANTINE RADIO WILL COME BACK NEXT WEEK," wrote Tory Lanez on Instagram.

Even bigger news accompanied the post though. Tory actually previewed some brand new music before asking which artist would sound good on the track with him, prompting fans to answer names like Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch. As for when the song will be coming out, he gave everybody a good idea.

"NEW MUSIC FROM ME WILL START DROPPING AFTER MAY 10th," he added.

It definitely feels like, despite all the crazy shit happening in the world, 2020 could be a big year for Tory Lanez. Stay tuned!