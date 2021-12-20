Tory Lanez had himself an interesting week as he had to go to court for his impending trial over the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A lot has been made about this case and many are still very much confused over what happened. For instance, Meg has accused Tory of shooting her in the foot, although he has stood by the fact that it was not him who pulled the trigger. He also claims there is a lot of evidence that refutes Megan's accusations. In fact, last week he took to Twitter to go off on reporters who haven't been covering the trial fairly.

“NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today,” Tory tweeted. “45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Bitcoin Latinum & TAPSTATS

While Lanez has certainly been through the ringer in regards to his public perception, he has made it a point to continue living his life. For instance, over the weekend, Tory took to his Instagram story where he posted some scenes from inside of the club. As you can see, there is bottle service happening in the background, and as he pans the camera, we get a view of NBA legend Allen Iverson who comes into the frame. Based on their interaction, it seems like this meeting of the minds was not just a coincidence.





Tory has had a habit of running into famous people from time to time. For instance, he ran into the late DMX while simply getting some food in Miami one time. As for Iverson, the former NBA star has enjoyed the retirement lifestyle, so it shouldn't be surprising to see him at the club living it up.

Needless to say, it appears as though the two had a great time.