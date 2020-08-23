Tory Lanez rise and fall in 2020 has been a spectacle to watch. He emerged victorious with the launch of Quarantine Radio that included major celebrities guests such as Drake. He officially went independent and could've easily had the summer on lock if he had not shot Megan Thee Stallion, allegedly. The rapper has been relatively low-key over the past month since he was arrested and hasn't made much of a sound on social media with the exception of a statement from his publicist confirming he was not deported.

After Megan Thee Stallion confirmed Tory as the person who shot her, support flooded the timeline, though there was criticism as well. Many accused her of snitching while others remained unconvinced that she was actually shot in the first place. Larry Johnson, former NFL player who was quickly reminded of his own allegations of domestic abuse, chimed in with the worst take possible. "Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term 'Demon Time,' and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity. #toreylanez," he tweeted.

TheShadeRoom later shared screenshots of his tweets onto their timeline and hours later, they revealed that one of the 300K+ likes they received alleged came from Tory's account. Though it seems like he later unliked the post, TheShadeRoom still managed to snag a screenshot. Check it out below.