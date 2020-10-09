Tory Lanez is due to be arraigned on Tuesday on felony charges relating to an incident in July in which he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.

"On July 12, the defendant and the 25-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills," a statement from the L.A County district attorney’s office announcing the charges read. "The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory Lanez] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."

The Toronto rapper was arrested for possession of a firearm that same night.

Megan Thee Stallion did not name Tory as her shooter at first but changed her mind by addressing the situation on Instagram Live, fed up with the behaviour from Lanez' camp.

"Yes, this n**** Tory shot me," she said. "You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jim Lewis, a lawyer and representative for Lanez, seemed to cast doubt on Megan's claims.

"The 'victim' doesn’t appear to be seriously injured, since I saw her on Saturday Night Live last week,” he told Vulture.

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team declined to comment.

We will be sure to keep you posted on this story as it develops.

