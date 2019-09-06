mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez, Jessie Reyez & Tainy Get Sensual On "Feel It Too"

Mitch Findlay
September 06, 2019 12:59
Feel It Too
Tainy Feat. Tory Lanez & Jessie Reyez

Tory Lanez and Jessie Reyez get up close and personal.


Nothing like a little bit of musical sensuality to get the heart racing. At this rate, Jessie Reyez is becoming to go-to name for such musical jaunts, sparing no visual as she lays the vocals down. Today, Tainy has assembled the partnership of Reyez and Canada's own Tory Lanez to conjure a fantasy of sorts, simple in nature but relatable all the same. Lust and love are touched upon, with both parties never shy to dip their toes into X-rated territory.

What follows is the perfect sort of grown-folk music, and Reyez and Lanez display believable enough chemistry to fool a studio audience.  With a seductive, up-tempo instrumental, "Feel It Too" has the makings of a lasting single, and we have to wonder how far Tainy can take this one. Should you be looking for something a little spicier, be sure to check this one out now - especially if you have a special someone you're looking to woo. 

Quotable Lyrics

Many people had to find me here
Don't let go, now pull me tighter, yeah
I got all my favorite fragrance on
I feel your tension, time to take it off
My body's a little numb, feel the motivation
Kiss the lips on my face
Lick the lips on my, uh

